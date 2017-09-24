Case Keenum again solves Bucs in strong rebound game

Vikings' WR Stefon Diggs showed out in Sunday's win over the Bucs with two touchdowns and 173 receiving yards. (0:51)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Case Keenum's reputation preceded him against Tampa Bay. Over the years, the veteran quarterback compiled some of his best NFL starts against the Bucs’ defense, a trend that continued in Week 3.

With Sam Bradford out for a second straight game with an injury to his left knee, Keenum led the Vikings to a 34-17 win over Tampa Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was a solid performance rooted in redemption after Keenum’s rough outing in Pittsburgh last Sunday.

He lived up to his status as a Bucs slayer, posting a career-best 369 passing yards by completing 25 of his 33 throws, tossing three touchdowns and finishing with a 142.1 passer rating. He did it against a Tampa Bay defense that was nowhere close to full strength. The Buccaneers entered the game missing a starter from every unit of the defense and dealt with injuries to defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (ankle) and safety T.J. Ward (hip) in the second half.

Case Keenum threw for a career-best 369 yards in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Nevertheless, when called upon, Keenum answered.

More importantly, the journeyman quarterback proved he is a viable backup for the Vikings, who are in the midst of uncertainty regarding when Bradford will return.

That fast start the Vikings preached all week? Keenum orchestrated it and showed poise as the Vikings took a more aggressive approach from the get-go. The quarterback averaged 11.2 yards per pass and led Minnesota’s uptempo approach, which allowed the Vikings to run 19 more plays than the Bucs.

By halftime, Keenum had thrown three touchdowns to give the Vikings a comfortable 21-3 lead. Not once did he fumble or throw an interception, unlike Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, who tossed three picks on Sunday.

Coincidentally, Keenum is the first quarterback to beat Winston head-to-head three straight times.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The Vikings outgained the Buccaneers in every fact: on the ground (125-26), in the air (369-316), on first and third down and in yards per play (7.1-6.7).

The Vikings instilled a ton of trust in Keenum’s abilities. The game plan for the Buccaneers didn’t include a dink-and-dunk approach.

Keenum was less predictable and wasn't afraid to take shots down the field. On throws of 15 yards or more, Keenum was 7-of-9 for 221 yards and two touchdowns, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Unlike a week ago, Minnesota’s receivers were able to establish themselves as deep threats. On passes of more than 15 yards, Keenum was 2-of-3 for 64 yards when targeting Adam Thielen and 5-of-6 for 157 yards and two scores when targeting Stefon Diggs. Those five receptions on such throws are the most by a Vikings wide receiver in the last 10 seasons and the most by any player in a game this season.

His receivers didn’t have to fight for many 50-50 balls, either. Keenum showcased an ability to carve up Tampa Bay’s defensive backs on corner routes. Under pressure, Keenum pulled a 180 from his performance last week, finishing 11-of-13 for 232 yards and three touchdowns against the blitz.

This is Keenum’s 10th win as a starter -- a win that shows he can correct his mistakes from previous games and take on a much bigger role in the offense.