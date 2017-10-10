Sam Bradford's outing in Chicago shows he's still not ready to return

CHICAGO -- The Minnesota Vikings were just lucky enough to escape Soldier Field with a 20-17 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football. But the team has no one to blame -- not the winds off the lake, not field conditions, not anything else that's given them pause in their past seven losses in Chicago dating back to 2008 -- but themselves for what led to such a poor first-half outing.

Sam Bradford returned after missing the Vikings' last three games with a non-contact knee injury he sustained in the season opener. Bradford participated in a limited capacity heading into the Vikings' second straight NFC North matchup after missing two weeks of practice.

He told reporters last week that he felt confident after receiving a second opinion on his injured knee on Sept. 22. The good news he received from doctors was that whatever was causing his knee issues (he would not specify), "should be something that eventually goes away."

Clearly, Monday’s first half was indicative that Bradford was not ready to return and probably should not have played. From the very beginning Bradford did not look right and was benched before the half was over, a decision that probably should have come sooner.

Sam Bradford was sacked four times and only completed 5 of 11 passes before being pulled. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

On the Vikings' first two drives, the quarterback overthrew Stefon Diggs twice and Adam Thielen once. Wearing a brace on his left knee underneath his uniform, Bradford was hesitant while running and on his throws. He was sacked four times for a loss of 35 yards, but it was hardly because the Bears wore down his offensive line. Chicago recorded all four of its sacks when sending four or fewer pass-rushers, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Bradford said he expected to have to play through some discomfort, but it was evident that the pain in his left knee held him back throughout.

On the first sack, which resulted in a safety for Chicago, the Vikings were backed up at their own 5-yard line after being slapped with holding on a punt return. Bradford gingerly moved around in the pocket upon dropping back and waited too long to make a throw before Leonard Floyd came around the quarterback’s right side and pulled him down in the end zone for a safety.

The second sack was by Akiem Hicks and occurred when Hicks made contact around Bradford's waist, but did not tackle him to the ground. Instead, Bradford appeared to spin and lose his footing before falling forward.

The third was for a 15-yard loss, and on the fourth sack, Bradford appeared to twist his knee. On that play, he backed into center Pat Elflein and fell backwards. He walked off the field noticeably limping and was pulled for the Vikings' final drive of the half.

Bradford finished the night 5-of-11 passing for 36 yards. In his absence, Keenum bailed out the Vikings and proved why he should have started to begin with. Minnesota's veteran backup was 17-of-21 for 140 yards and a 13-yard touchdown to Kyle Rudolph. Jerick McKinnon provided the boost needed in the run game, surpassing Latavius Murray in carries. McKinnon carried 16 times for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The drama surrounding the Vikings' quarterback situation will grow in a matter of days. Teddy Bridgewater is eligible to come off the physically-unable-to-perform list following their Week 6 game against Green Bay. Reports have indicated that Bridgewater has not experienced setbacks in his recovery and should be ready to practice once that window opens.

But practice is all the action Bridgewater will see, at least early. Minnesota has three weeks to determine whether he'll be activated to the 53-man roster this season.

With the possibility of two starting quarterbacks competing in practice, neither of which are currently signed past this season, there is intrigue regarding what the Vikings will do in the immediate future and beyond.

Mike Zimmer cited pain management as the root of Bradford's current knee problems. Both the Vikings and Bradford have both said this issue is not expected to be long term. But after his Monday night performance and what could follow over the next several weeks, Bradford’s job could be in jeopardy when Bridgewater returns.