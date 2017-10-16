Case Keenum should remain the Vikings starting quarterback for now

play 1:14 Vikings should stick with Keenum Tim Hasselbeck and Jeff Saturday agree that Case Keenum should remain Minnesota's starting QB even with Teddy Bridgewater being activated from the PUP list.

MINNEAPOLIS -- It didn't take long to connect the dots from Teddy Bridgewater's tweet on Monday morning to the news that the Minnesota Vikings quarterback was medically cleared to return to practice on Wednesday.

Thank you. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) October 16, 2017

It's great news for both the Vikings and Bridgewater. Minnesota does not have a starting quarterback on its roster in 2018 when Bridgewater and Sam Bradford are free agents. This is an opportunity for the Vikings and Bridgewater to take a step further in determining Bridgewater's future with the franchise.

But the future is all Minnesota should be thinking about with the former first-round pick, at least for now.

The Vikings are in a prime spot after beating the Packers at home in Week 6. They're on top of the division in an Aaron Rodgers-less NFC North that could be theirs if they don't convolute the situation by creating a position battle halfway through the season.

Long term, the Vikings quarterback situation is clouded by uncertainty. Right now, the only thing clear is that Case Keenum should remain the starter.

Keenum is the glue that has bonded this offense in light of Bradford's unknown return and losing running back Dalvin Cook for the season. Mike Zimmer is still approaching whether Keenum will start on a week-to-week basis given the indefinite timetable of Bradford's knee injury.

To simplify the equation, take Bradford out of the mix for a moment. Between Keenum and Bridgewater, you have a quarterback who has led the Vikings to three wins, including critical division victories in Chicago and against Green Bay, and another who has not practiced in 14 months.

One quarterback is in a groove while the other might not be ready for weeks or longer.

Keenum has proven that he can outperform the expectations for a backup quarterback and provides the Vikings with their best chance to keep winning games as they navigate through these murky waters.

"Case Keenum's the starter," Tim Hasselbeck said Monday on SportsCenter. "He's played well enough for them to win games and I don't think you disrupt it in any way, shape or form. If I would even consider to bring back Sam Bradford as the starter, it would only be because Sam has absolutely no limitations whatsoever from the knee that's bothering him. As Teddy Bridgewater relates to the conversation, I don't really think he does. To me, this is Case Keenum's team right now and I don't think you disrupt it."

Keenum likely won't be the answer long term nor will he be expected to continue playing like a top-10 quarterback. At some point this season, Bridgewater could be ready to go, a belief Zimmer has stood firmly behind.

He's been around the facility, in meetings and goes through the game script each week on his own. Getting caught up on the offense isn't a concern. It's whether Bridgewater will be ready to execute the plan in an actual game.

A 21-day window for the Vikings to either activate Bridgewater to the 53-man roster or move him to IR opened on Monday. Realistically, the earliest the quarterback could come back would be against the Redskins on Nov. 12, one week removed from Minnesota's bye. And even that might be too soon, especially if Keenum is continuing to lead this team to victories.

The easiest way for Minnesota to derail the good thing it has going is by messing with the chemistry that Keenum has developed in the last five games with the offense.

"Case Keenum has not been an issue for you," Jeff Saturday said Monday on SportsCenter. "He's definitely keeping you in some games. He's played better than you anticipated."

Getting Bridgewater to the point where he can back up Keenum should be the first priority. There's still so much unknown with his situation about how he'll react to game speed and playing an entire game.

The physical aspect is huge. How will Bridgewater's knee hold up when he plants his foot or makes a quick cutting motion? Will he be able to protect himself both in and out of the pocket?

The mental aspect is even bigger. Bridgewater's injury was so devastating (a dislocated knee and torn ACL) that it might take a while for him to feel comfortable taking shots to his knee during a game. Even with a healthy knee, it's going to take time to get into a rhythm and get comfortable.

When Bradford returned briefly from injury in Chicago, he did not appear at full health whatsoever and was literally falling down to avoid getting hit by the Bears' defense. The last thing Minnesota wants is to ruin the progress Bridgewater has made over the last 14 months, which is why they'll start slowly when they ease him back into practice.

After the bye week, Minnesota has five games on the road in the second half of its season where it will face five top-10 defenses. The scenario to stick with Keenum seems logical to talk about now. But if the Vikings start losing games, panic could set in.

The Vikings organization does not want to make a rash decision based on losses that could affect the outlook of the season and Bridgewater's long-term health.

Minnesota needs to ride Keenum for as long as it can. When the time is right, in all likelihood Bridgewater will get his job back. There's just no need to make that happen before it's too soon.