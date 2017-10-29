Vikings escape London with win but face big questions during bye week

Less than five minutes into the Minnesota Vikings' eventual 33-16 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns in London, things appeared to be heading for disaster.

Cleveland capitalized on Case Keenum's interception on Minnesota's first drive. The Browns managed their longest rush of the season -- Isaiah Crowell's 26-yard score -- on the ensuing possession against the league's third-best run defense.

The Vikings then lost right tackle Mike Remmers to a concussion and, just like last week, had to rely on the depth of their offensive line.

Minnesota put itself in bad position early with negative runs and penalties. This game should have been decided well before the Vikings started to pull it together in the second half.

The chaotic nature of Minnesota's fourth straight win highlights the flaws of this first-place team, one with several questions to answer during its Week 9 bye.

Case Keenum completed 27 of 43 passes for 288 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Browns but has performed more like a backup over the last two weeks. AP Photo/Matt Dunham

What it means: The Vikings escaped London with a win, but the biggest issue on offense remains at quarterback. Keenum stepped up to convert big third downs and showed glimpses of being able to establish a deep passing attack. He also had a number of passes batted down early and struggled with accuracy. Keenum finished 27-of-43 for 288 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. But it should have been easier against the winless Browns. The Vikings' window of reliance on Keenum is closing. They'll need to use the bye week to determine how they're going to manage the position going forward.

What I liked: Adam Thielen entered Week 8 with the most receptions (43) without a touchdown catch, per ESPN Stats & Information. Keenum used Thielen to get the ball moving downfield, which resulted in the receiver's first touchdown catch of the season. But the offense really got going once it turned to Jerick McKinnon. The versatile rusher was a big threat in the passing game, totaling 72 yards on six catches and 50 yards on the ground. He notched his second game of 100-plus yards from scrimmage this season and stepped up big in the backfield.

What I didn't like: The defense had issues establishing a pass rush because of the speed at which Cleveland ran plays. The Vikings are going to face a lot better offenses than the Browns' in the second half, so that was a bit alarming. A week after allowing just 64 yards in the run game, Minnesota gave up 115 to Crowell, Duke Johnson Jr. and DeShone Kizer. The defense didn't come up with any interceptions but did register a big fumble recovery on a muffed punt to give the Vikings good field position. Unfortunately for Minnesota, Keenum and the offense stalled and had to rely on a field goal.

Fantasy fallout: Kyle Rudolph turned his slow start into a big-time gain in the fourth quarter, totaling six catches for 27 yards and a touchdown. If you started David Morgan II, bravo. The Vikings used several two-tight end sets which helped Morgan get three catches for 24 yards. Thielen broke through for five reception and 98 yard game to go with his first touchdown.

What's next: Minnesota heads into its bye week at 6-2 and has to address what it's going to do with its quarterback situation. Sam Bradford reportedly traveled with the team to London but has not practiced in more than three weeks. The Vikings' 21-day window to activate Teddy Bridgewater off the PUP list closes in another week. While it looks likely that Bridgewater will be moved to the 53-man roster instead of IR, the question that now needs answering is how soon they'll turn to their former starter and whether Bradford is healthy enough to get his job back after the bye. Keenum showed some OK moments against the Browns but has looked more like a backup in his last two games. The Vikings are in prime position to control their own destiny at the beginning of the second half. They need to figure out what's going on with their starting quarterbacks before they continue their playoff push.