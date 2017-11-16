Ex-teammates Case Keenum, Jared Goff square off in unexpected marquee matchup

Damien Woody and Herm Edwards are split on the outcome of the Rams-Vikings matchup Sunday, with Woody putting his vote behind Case Keenum and Edwards picking the Rams' top-rated offense. (0:46)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Even Case Keenum can joke about the improbable way Sunday's Vikings-Rams matchup has unfolded.

"I think one of my friends said it, 'Just like everybody predicted. Case Keenum with the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings going up against the 7-2 Rams,'" said Keenum, the Vikings' quarterback.

It was a year ago this week that Keenum, who led the Los Angeles Rams to a 4-5 start, was benched for then-rookie Jared Goff. The disastrous season in Los Angeles prompted the firing of head coach Jeff Fisher in mid-December, and the Rams lost their last seven games after the quarterback switch.

One year later, the emergence of the Rams and Vikings is the biggest story in Week 11. Under the direction of first-year coach Sean McVay, Goff is the centerpiece of an offense on a team on pace to become the first to lead the lead in scoring a year after finishing last since the San Francisco 49ers of 1965, according to Elias.

The Rams come to Minneapolis riding a four-game win streak, having outscored their opponents 114-41 during that stretch.

Case Keenum, now leading his own resurgent team in the Vikings, has remained a mentor to Jared Goff -- his successor in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File

Keenum's performance is a primary reason the Vikings are in first place, and he's earned the opportunity to extend his 5-2 record as a starter this season against his former team. The quarterback wasn't sure when he'd find out if Minnesota decided to make a personnel switch, even after he helped the team secure a 38-30 victory on the road at Washington.

But staying ready for whatever happens has never been an issue.

"I figured I might as well just count on it," Keenum said of starting this week.

Goff and Keenum, respectively, boast the top two most improved QBRs from last year to now, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Before the 2016 season kicked off, Keenum was named the starter over Goff, whom the Rams traded up 14 spots in the draft to sign with the No. 1 overall pick. Even in the early stages of his NFL development, Keenum saw the potential of the then-rookie, who exhibited resilience during a rough stretch.

"He's a smart kid," Keenum said. "He's a fighter, too. It wasn't easy last year. He got the crap knocked out of him a few times and got back up and can sling it. Obviously, everyone has seen what he can do this year, but we've known for a long time that he's a really good player."

Keenum, who is six years older at 29, was a mentor to Goff and remained so even after Keenum lost his job nine games into the season.

"He was an open book for me that I could ask anything to," Goff said. "I thought he handled the situation extremely well. It can be tough for a guy like that, who is the starter, then they draft me."

Added Keenum: "Every situation you're in, no matter what's going on, you can either shut down and get worse or you can get better. I focused on the little things and I was trying to be the best that I could."

The two stayed in touch after Keenum chose not to re-sign with the Rams, often sending each other congratulatory texts as their respective teams rack up wins.

Goff's up-close vantage point of Keenum's journeyman career provided perspective he might not have learned elsewhere. The top pick saw how the undrafted quarterback carried himself as a starter and the humility he exerted after he was benched.

The invaluable insight Keenum provided, often without trying to, has stuck with Goff in his second year in the league. Seeing his former teammate succeed is where it all comes full circle.

"He's the type of guy that you couldn't be happier for," Goff said. "Everything he's been through in his career ... and playing probably the best ball of his career is exciting. I couldn't be happier for him."