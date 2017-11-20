Case Keenum: If it's not broke, don't fix it

After the Vikings' 24-7 win over the Rams, QB Case Keenum says he isn't wasting energy worrying about a quarterback controversy. (0:25)

MINNEAPOLIS -- If Case Keenum wasn’t thrust into the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback role because injury issues kept the other starters sidelined, would he still have to prove that he has done enough to keep his job on a week-to-week basis? If that storyline about a backup holding the seat warm for the guy who could be the franchise quarterback weren’t the scenario, would we even be talking about the Vikings' quarterback situation?

In the Vikings' 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Keenum threw for 280 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen, and didn’t turn the ball over. This came a week after he had a career-best four-touchdown day on the road in Washington.

Here’s the bottom line: Minnesota is winning games with Keenum as its starting quarterback, and he’s a catalyst more than he's someone along for the ride.

So, let’s put the “Who’s going to start next week?” narrative to rest. At least until he does something that warrants a switch. Because right now, it’d be tough to seriously consider a move, despite the longer-term challenge this quarterback situation poses.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum was 27-for-38 for 280 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Rams. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s going to be hard to yank him out of there right now,” coach Mike Zimmer said when asked how Keenum’s play affects his plan with Teddy Bridgewater. “He’s playing good. I still have really high hopes for Teddy. You know a lot of things happen throughout the course of this season, so we’ll just see how it goes.”

Zimmer doesn’t sound like he’s close to naming Keenum the outright starter, but judging by the performances Keenum has turned in on a weekly basis, the quarterback doesn’t need that title.

In fact, when asked if his play warrants being named the starter for the rest of the season, Keenum offered up this insight.

“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Keenum said. “It’s [Zimmer’s] decision. I’m here to play. However he wants to do [it], I’m here. I want to be the best player for this team. I’m going to keep doing what I do every week and keep answering the same questions and keep getting ready to play.”

Keenum has gotten into a rhythm since his emergency Week 2 start, with his mobility at the centerpiece of what has been working.

The quarterback entered Week 11 with the highest QBR against the blitz (94) and made the Rams pay for sending in extra defenders. Los Angeles blitzed a season-high 20 times Sunday, and Keenum was 15-of-20 for 191 yards, including his touchdown to Thielen, when facing the blitz, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He has shined in these situations, particularly at U.S. Bank Stadium, completing 70.1 percent of his passes against the blitz and holding a 5-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio at home.

Even before that fourth-quarter touchdown pass which all but sealed the game, Keenum combined his mobility with his ability to escape to set up the Vikings' first scoring drive.

At the end of the first quarter, Keenum’s Houdini-like evasion of the pass rush resulted in him nearly eaten alive by Connor Barwin before launching a pass, which landed in Thielen's hands, while he was being mauled by Michael Brockers.

“That one was crazy,” the quarterback said.

"It was a good ending," Zimmer added.

He’s not the only one who’s in a rhythm. His teammates have learned that Keenum’s ability to evade pressure can keep drives alive.

“He’s able to scramble and give us more time to get open,” Thielen said. “For us, it’s just learning how he scrambles and what he’s looking for and just getting open.”

The Vikings begin a stretch of three road games on Thanksgiving when they head to Detroit for a division showdown with the Lions. Keenum proved Sunday that he should get the opportunity to extend his win record as a starter as far as it will go.