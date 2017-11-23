Case Keenum leads Vikings over Lions, solidifying NFC North grip

DETROIT – Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made waves this week when he detailed his favorite quality of his starting quarterback.

Guts. Moxie. Fortitude. However you want to phrase Zimmer’s “he’s got big balls” comment, Keenum continued to display why his willingness to take risks and give his playmakers a chance is a major reason the Vikings get to extend their win streak to seven straight games.

“He’s not afraid, he’s going to pull the trigger and he’s going to play like that,” Zimmer said. “That’s a good thing.”

Keenum led Minnesota to a 30-23 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving Day in one of his most complete performances of the season. Statistically, his numbers in the first half against Tampa Bay – his first win of the season – are his best so far, but Keenum did not throw one bad pass against Detroit in the first two quarters and was the catalyst behind building a sizeable early lead.

He was terrific at sensing pressure, confidently climbing the pocket and scrambling to keep drives alive. He used a play-action pass to hit a wide-open Kyle Rudolph for the first score of the game. He then relied on the option to run in his own 9-yard score on the Vikings next drive.

Keenum confidently completed passes in the midst of defenders threatening to tear him apart. He made his second touchdown throw to Rudolph while being hit. He has four passing touchdowns under duress this season, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Prior to 2017 he had two career passing TDs under duress.

Arguably his biggest throw of the game came late in the fourth quarter with the Vikings ahead by only four points.

On third down, Stefon Diggs ran a crossing route towards the near side of the field. Keenum zipped a pass while being hit by Darius Slay, which his receiver grabbed for a seven-yard gain and the first down.

The drive resulted in a field goal, but on the Lions next possession, Minnesota’s defense showed Keenum just how thankful they are that he’s their quarterback when Xavier Rhodes picked off Matthew Stafford on fourth down, giving the Vikings the ball for the duration of the game.

Keenum finished the afternoon 21 of 30 passing for 282 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 121.8.

Keenum showed Thursday how good he is. Period. He led the Vikings to their most pivotal win of the season, crushing any desire for Detroit to come back and win the NFC North. The path to a division title is crystal clear for Minnesota.