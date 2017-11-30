Despite Case Keenum's dominance, Vikings take week-to-week approach at QB

Matthew Berry likes what he has seen from Case Keenum and he expects the QB to put up big numbers against Atlanta. (0:29)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Case Keenum has put the notion of a quarterback controversy to rest week after week in leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 9-2 record after seven consecutive wins.

During the most recent three-game stretch, his play is at an all-time high with a 93.7 total QBR. In the three wins since the Vikings' Week 9 bye, Keenum has thrown for seven touchdowns and completed 71.1 percent of his passes.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most efficient and successful quarterbacks in the league this season, outperforming the backup role he was brought in for and shattering the concept that sooner or later he's bound to plateau.

Still, Keenum's play is being assessed in a short-term manner.

Case Keenum has been one of the most efficient and successful quarterbacks in the league this season, outperforming the backup role he was brought in for. Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

He will start against the Falcons on Sunday and continue to be assessed on a weekly basis, as has been the case ever since he was thrust into the starting role in Week 2 because of a left knee injury to Sam Bradford. Keenum has started every game since, except for the Vikings' win against the Bears, in which Bradford made a brief return before reinjuring his knee.

"We're just going to go one week at a time," coach Mike Zimmer said. "That's just the way it is. I'm not looking to pull him, but every week is a different week in this league."

This isn't exactly breaking news for Keenum, who has backed Zimmer's approach for managing the quarterback position. He said as much two weeks ago after leading the Vikings to a win over the Rams.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

"If it's not broke, don't fix it,” Keenum said when asked whether his play warrants being named the outright starter.

So, while it's business as usual for Keenum, Atlanta is gearing up to face one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league. In each of his last three games, Keenum has posted a passer rating of 100 or more, which he had done just five times total in his five NFL seasons prior to 2017.

Coming off a win over Detroit in which he threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, Keenum once again showed he can complete tough throws in tense situations. He was pressured on 51.4 percent of his drop-backs and completed 7 of 13 passes in these situations, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I think there's a fearlessness about him," Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. "You can see that when he scrambles and extends plays that may have started as a normal drop-back or normal bootleg or what we call a keeper."