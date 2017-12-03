Could Vikings be first team to play Super Bowl on their home field?

ATLANTA – The last time the Minnesota Vikings started off the season this hot, Brett Favre led them to a 10-1 start in 2009. That was also the last time the Vikings won a playoff game, beating the Cowboys in the divisional round before losing to the Saints in the NFC Championship game.

At 9-2, Minnesota looks to extend its win streak to eight on Sunday against an Atlanta team currently nestled in to the second NFC wild-card spot. A loss wouldn't knock the Vikings too far off kilter, but a win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium helps them further control their own path towards the playoffs and where they could be seeded.

Super Bowl LII will be held in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018. No team has ever played in the big game on its home field. According to ESPN Stats and Information, the closest any team has gotten was the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, who played in Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. Five years earlier, the Los Angeles Rams played Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl.

Since the creation of the AFC and the NFC in 1970, no host team has ever been the top seed in its conference. Furthermore, no franchise has reached the conference championship in the same year it hosted the Super Bowl.

Seven teams that have hosted the Super Bowl in their city won 10 or more games their host season. The most wins in a season is 11 by the 2014 Cardinals and 1978 Dolphins. Neither team won their first playoff game, which occurred in the wild-card round.

The 2016 Texans were the first host team to win a playoff game since the 1998 Dolphins when they defeated the Raiders at home in the AFC wild card game. Miami also hosted a Super Bowl in 1994 but didn't make it out of the divisional round that year.

The Vikings look to make NFL history as the first team to reach the conference championship and play in the Super Bowl the year they host the sport's biggest night.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Minnesota a 53 percent chance to reach the NFC Championship and a 23 percent chance to make the Super Bowl. The NFC has seven teams currently with a record of 7-4 or better, with the Vikings sitting second in the conference standings behind Philadelphia. They have a three-game lead in the NFC North.

With five games remaining on the schedule, the Vikings have to play the Falcons, Panthers and Packers on the road and host the Bengals and Bears.