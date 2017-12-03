Vikings extend win streak to eight, escaping Atlanta with critical NFC victory

Case Keenum steps up to throw and manages to complete a pass to Michael Floyd despite having his arm hit during the throw by a Falcons defender. (0:25)

ATLANTA -- No longer just the place where the players play, Atlanta is a spot where teams come to get battle tested.

The Vikings continued their dominance on the road and extended their win streak to eight after beating the Falcons 14-9.

It wasn’t Minnesota’s prettiest win, but in terms of what this means for the Vikings’ own playoff destiny, the victory was impressive.

As the only team that entered Week 13 ranked in the top five in total offense and defense, the Vikings did not resemble the NFL’s most balanced team. The offense was more methodical and conservative than it has been in recent weeks, while the Vikings’ dominant pass rush didn’t generate a ton of pressure on Matt Ryan. For the first time since Week 7, Minnesota did not register a sack.

The Vikings limited Matt Ryan to just 173 yards passing. AP Photo/David Goldman

Still, for a team with aspirations of playing in Super Bowl LII inside its home stadium, the Vikings took care of business by beating last season's NFC champion and hold critical head-to-head wins over Atlanta, Los Angeles and New Orleans. That could play an important role in the conference playoff picture down the stretch if currently top-seeded Philadelphia runs into roadblocks.

What it means: The Vikings said it all week leading up to this NFC showdown: In order to be the best, you need to beat the best. At 9-2 entering this game, Atlanta wasn’t make or break for Minnesota’s playoff chances, but the Vikings took a critical leap forward in controlling their own path toward the postseason. They stifled the Falcons' hot streak and held their explosive offense to its second-lowest game in points after Atlanta put up 95 in three previous wins.

What I liked: The "Tay Train" powered through once again. Atlanta’s run defense had given up 112.3 yards in its past three games entering Week 13, and while it hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher all season, Latavius Murray came close. Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur capitalized on Murray’s hot hand on several drives when he got the ball several plays in a row. Murray finished with 76 yards on the ground and was the best he’s been in the passing game all season. His three receptions on Sunday are the most for him as a Viking and the most he’s had since he and the Raiders beat Buffalo last December. Murray set up Jerick McKinnon in a big way in the second quarter, getting the Vikings into the red zone to set up their touchdown.

Could Vikes be 1st to play in SB at home? The Vikings' goal is to make history by becoming the first team hosting the Super Bowl to play in the big game. Read.

What I didn’t like: The Vikings' offense may appear conservative, but the game plan is working so far. Case Keenum hit the Falcons hard between the numbers, per ESPN Stats & Information. He was 18-of-18 for 198 yards and a TD between the painted field numbers on Sunday. This should have been a game in which Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs dominated, as the Falcons were without cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Brian Poole. Keenum appeared to leave both of his top receivers open a little too often, but the offense was able to continue its ability to score early on the road. Minnesota’s defense also struggled to put pressure on Ryan but held the Falcons to one third-down conversion on eight attempts.

Rhodes vs. Jones: A week after tacking on 253 yards and two touchdowns, Julio Jones was much less productive against the Vikings. Minnesota’s top shutdown corner, Xavier Rhodes, held Jones to two catches for 24 yards and no touchdowns after he was targeted six times.

What’s next: The Vikings' three-game road stretch ends next week at Carolina, where they’ll receive another test. Once Minnesota clears this hurdle, its road is considerably smoother with Cincinnati, Green Bay and Chicago to close out the regular season.