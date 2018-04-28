Minnesota Vikings' 2018 draft: Analysis for every pick

Breaking down the Minnesota Vikings' 2018 draft class.

Round 1, No. 30 overall: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

• Clay's fantasy reax: Rounds 2-3 | 1 My take: Mike Zimmer loves physical, aggressive cornerbacks and places as high a value on guys who play in coverage. Selecting a corner in the first round has become a trend since Rick Spielman took over general manager duties in 2012 between Xavier Rhodes in 2013, Trae Waynes in 2015 and now, Hughes. Zimmer has done excellent work turning project-type players into secondary starters over a two-to-three-year period, as was the case with both Rhodes and Waynes. At just over 5-foot-10, Hughes is slightly smaller than the Vikings' prototype at the position. While he doesn't have the height and length, the corner brings an element of physicality that will fit in with what he's asked to do in zone coverage.

The Vikings could have gone a number of ways with the 30th overall pick. Minnesota chose not to draft an offensive lineman or trade down from the first round to acquire more picks for Day 2 and 3. Given the depth of this year's guard/center class, the Vikings got better value by spending a first-round pick on Hughes than they would have with an interior lineman they can get Friday.

Where Hughes fits: The UCF product will certainly have a major impact in the return game and on kickoff and punt returns, areas where the Vikings weren't as explosive as they wanted to be in 2017. Hughes averaged 31.8 yards per kickoff return (fourth in FBS) and had two kickoff return touchdowns (tied for fifth) in 2017. On defense, Hughes had four interceptions, which was tied for 29th most, and was one of 10 FBS players with a defensive touchdown and a special teams TD.

As far as his role in the secondary, Hughes is a developmental prospect, meaning there's no rush to plug him into the scheme right now. Zimmer made it a point to say drafting Hughes wasn't done to push Mackensie Alexander for the nickel corner spot, though it's likely to create some good competition during training camp. Hughes' versatility could add quality depth outside or in the slot and allow the Vikings to do more with their sub-packages, i.e. using four cornerbacks and one safety.

Off-the-field issues: Hughes was involved in an altercation at a fraternity party during his freshman season at North Carolina, which led to a misdemeanor assault charge and a one-game suspension. The cornerback completed 100 community service hours and the charges were eventually dropped, but he left North Carolina in 2016 and spent a year in junior college before transferring to UCF. Apparently Hughes told NFL teams the reason he left Chapel Hill was over a sexual assault allegation that did not lead to criminal charges. Spielman said the Vikings always do a ton of research on players with character concerns and determined that Hughes was the right fit.

"After our extensive research, no question we felt very confident with him coming in and being a Minnesota Viking," Spielman said.

Brian O'Neill's athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect for the Vikings' offensive line. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Round 2, No. 62 overall: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

My take: The run on offensive linemen continued early in the second round and claimed several names Minnesota had high up on its draft board (Austin Corbett, James Daniels, Connor Williams). When the Vikings picked at No. 62, the depth among interior players had diminished considerably, so they chose to draft a developmental prospect in O'Neill.

Given that Minnesota's first-round pick was spent on a cornerback, the Vikings had to dedicate a high selection to their most glaring need -- the protection of Kirk Cousins. O'Neill's tremendous athleticism (he had the fastest time in the 40-yard dash among all linemen at the combine at 4.82 seconds) was a big draw for the Vikings in an offense that relies on movement and being able to get to the second level. In fact, Minnesota considered O'Neill to be the best athlete among all offensive linemen in the draft. The Pittsburgh product started his college career at tight end before moving over to tackle, where he finished his career with 37 consecutive starts, most of which came at right tackle.

How he fits: The Vikings passing over the interior linemen available to draft O'Neill should signify that Mike Remmers will stay at guard in 2018. That means they’ll likely look to finding a guard in a later round and/or among the host of undrafted free agents to plug into competition with the likes of Danny Isidora and Tom Compton. However, if they do decide to play Remmers at right guard out of necessity, that could mean Rashod Hill takes over at right tackle with O’Neill and Aviante Collins gaining experience at the position.

At 6-foot-7, 297 pounds, the Delaware native needs to put on more weight to play tackle at the NFL level and get stronger, which shouldn't be difficult for him given the transition he made from tight end to tackle before the 2015 season. The Vikings feel they got good value for where they were able to land O’Neill and a lot of that has to do with his upside that should benefit him in a few years under the direction of Tony Sparano.