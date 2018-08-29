What we know (and don't) about Kirk Cousins before Week 1

Field Yates sees Kirk Cousins as a top-10 fantasy quarterback this season due to an improved receiving group with the Vikings compared to his Redskins days. (1:11)

EAGAN, Minn. -- Kirk Cousins pulled out a piece of paper on the sideline after his final action of preseason and jotted down some notes.

Cousins listed the plays that would likely interrupt a peaceful night of sleep.

An out route down to Adam Thielen during the two-minute drill that was thrown at the receiver's feet.

Missing two short throws to Latavius Murray in the flat.

A lack of accuracy on a slot-fade to Stefon Diggs. If that ball had been on the money, in Cousins' mind, it would have been a touchdown.

No one is going to look back at 2018 and point to Cousins' success or failures with the Minnesota Vikings based on what he did in August. In three games against Denver, Jacksonville and Seattle, Cousins completed 24 of 40 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. That's a small sample size, but all we have to go off of until he takes the field Sept. 9 in the opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

For now, let's take a look at what we know about Cousins and what remains uncertain headed into Week 1.

What we know: Cousins' arm strength, accuracy and anticipation will carry him

The manipulation of the football is different with Cousins than it was with Case Keenum. Cousins has a faster release, throws the ball harder and can hit his receivers with accuracy. A great example from the preseason was a 28-yard sideline pass to Diggs during a scoring drive against the Broncos in which Cousins went 4-for-4.

Last season, Cousins had a passer rating of 106 on passes more than 20 yards compared with the league average of 86.2 on those throws, per Pro Football Focus. His connection with Diggs on those deep balls is evident and should be one of the more noticeable things that carries over into the regular season. In nine preseason series together, Cousins and Diggs have connected on seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, including two of three deep passes for 55 yards.

Kirk Cousins has the arm and the accuracy, but how well will he do when the offensive line breaks down and when will he know the full playbook? Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, Cousins has also excelled against his own defense and in preseason games in an area where he's dominated throughout his career: selling play-action.

"He does an excellent job of understanding different things that you're doing coverage wise, then be able to play off the leverage of corners or DBs, whoever is on the leverage on coverage and being able to get the ball down the field," defensive coordinator George Edwards said. "To put it accurately where they're not having to adjust many routes with his arm."

There were a handful of positives to take away from the Vikings' dress rehearsal against Seattle. A week after they went 0-for-12 on third down, Cousins converted on five of eight. The first-team offense strung together three drives of at least 12 plays, including a 97-yard drive in the first quarter, and will continue to work on finishing the drives that ended with field-goal attempts.

Cousins wasn't perfect in the preseason (he'd probably like to forget the Jacksonville game) and harped on himself for what he sees as correctable mistakes. Still, he did well in a handful of areas, particularly the two-minute drill in Week 3, and showed how he and the offense can sustain drives.

What we don't know: How will Cousins do if the O-line breaks down?

Improving his ability to go off-script is part of Cousins' continued growth seven years into his career. The state of the Vikings' offensive line is similar to what Cousins dealt with last season in Washington, and he will have to rely on those experiences to learn how to avoid sacks and get rid of the ball quickly.

Cousins is mobile, but he doesn't have the same ability to escape the pocket as Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater. Cousins had a 2-yard scramble against Seattle, which pleased coach Mike Zimmer, but he likely will rely on his anticipation and fast release if pass protection continues to be an issue.

Last Friday, Cousins sustained four QB hits and blamed himself for a play where he was sacked by Bobby Wagner. Play-action and the screen game can help alleviate those blunders. So can exercising quarterback runs and making throws outside of the pocket -- even if they fall incomplete. Going off-schedule isn't easy to emulate in non-game situations. With the outlook for the offensive line and coming off a season where he was sacked 41 times for a loss of 342 yards, it's up to Cousins to find ways to work around issues with protections.

What we know: The run game can take pressure off Cousins

The run game has looked good in the preseason. Even with the shifting of personnel along the offensive line, Minnesota's run blocking helped its backs gain 147 yards on the ground against Denver and 128 against Jacksonville. Seattle was a different story, but as Zimmer noted, running against a team that constantly stacks eight defenders in the box makes it difficult to consistently string together 4- and 5-yard runs.

More on Kirk Cousins • Journey to hometown of $84 million underdog

• Cousins draws on Brady's advice

Cousins threw the ball 28 times in the first half against Seattle. That's a lot, more than even Cousins was expecting (those numbers are inflated due to an early two-minute drill), but at some point he may have to throw the ball 40-45 times a game for Minnesota to win.

In other circumstances, Cousins can be aided by the run game, which has always been thought of as a focal point in this offense with Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray.

How the Vikings will split up carries between Cook and Murray won't be known until the regular season. In easing Cook back into action, Minnesota may choose to gradually increase his carries over the first few weeks, allowing Murray to shoulder a heavier load in the meantime.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Vikings ranked second in play-action pass attempts in 2017. Minnesota's running backs accounted for 1,957 rushing yards last year, which ranked second in team rushing attempts. With Cook's pending return and how well Cousins does operating a ball fake, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo could choose to be aggressive when calling play-action passes.

What we don't know: When will Cousins be able to execute the full extent of the playbook?

Cousins was able to test his accuracy with seven-step drops on a handful of deep passes, though that's an area not seen all that regularly in the preseason because teams don't open up the playbook.

The install is done, but Minnesota has so much more to dial up on offense. As Cousins continues to work his way through mastering the scheme and his timing on throws with his receivers, it's plausible to think he will have to be managed, more or less, for the first couple of weeks before he's really ready to take off.

What might that look like for DeFilippo when he calls plays? He'll certainly want to highlight Cousins' strengths, which we've outlined in the play-action game. One of many ways to do that comes from utilizing various personnel groupings to help Cousins sell play-action effectively.

"You try to eliminate as many decisions for the quarterback pre-snap as you can," DeFilippo said. "You do that by formation, you do that by motion, and you do that by shift. So case in point: We line up (tight end) Kyle Rudolph outside at number one, closest to the sideline. If a safety goes out with him, it's man coverage. Little things like that, or on a shift, does the corner go over? Those type of things.

"The more you can eliminate pre-snap decisions for the quarterback, the better off you're going to be."

What we know: Cousins can bounce back after a rough outing

Whether it was getting off to a fast start, stringing together longer drives and not bottoming out on third down, Cousins showed he can bounce back by turning things around with the first-team offense after a disappointing outing against Jacksonville.

That's a mentality he had to exercise often throughout a 7-9 season in Washington last year, a skill not always defined by statistics.

The next chapter of Cousins' career is less than two weeks away. It features a stretch of three road games against the Packers, Rams and Eagles in the first five weeks. The defensive lines the Vikings aim to block early in the season are some of the best in the league. Very few of Cousins' first games with the Vikings will be easy, which is why a small sample size is difficult to truly gauge where he's at in the offense.

For now, Cousins has less than two weeks to see if the momentum he ended with against Seattle will carry over into the regular season.

"I'd be interested to see a study in if feeling pleased about where you're at affects Week 1," Cousins said. "I don't know. It's all going to come down to how we start against San Francisco, regardless of what has happened prior to now. So the next two weeks we have to take advantage of every day. I just try to iron out details, communicate well, hone in on the game plan once it gets developed and come ready to go."