Vikings get shredded, embarrassed and exposed vs. Bills

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minutes after the opening kickoff in a game in which the Minnesota Vikings came in as 17-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota began its course of crashing and burning as things unraveled in the worst possible way in a 27-7 loss.

Minnesota knew the Bills would scheme off Josh Allen ’s mobility in the pocket and his ability to throw when he’s scrambling. In Allen’s second career start, the Vikings made him look like a Pro Bowl talent.

Buffalo went 75 yards on its opening drive, aided by 30 yards of Vikings’ penalties, and capped things off with a 10-yard touchdown run by its rookie quarterback.

But before we get any further, let’s rewind to paint the picture of how this happened, every painstaking moment of it.

Kirk Cousins fumbled twice in the first half as the Bills built a big lead.

The first quarter started with Eric Wilson driving Allen to the ground for a sack on the third play of the game, only to have 15 yards added after Linval Joseph was called for lowering the head to initiate contact. Minnesota picked up another penalty for a face mask on the drive and capped the first quarter with two Kirk Cousins fumbles in or near the red zone, two costly special-teams penalties, a 30-yard punt, Trae Waynes dropping an interception and the league’s No. 1 defense leaving tight end Jason Croom wide open for a touchdown.

This will go down as one of the worst Vikings losses in the Mike Zimmer era, leading fans, media, players and coaches to question: How in the world did this happen?

The better question is this: How long do you have?

Zimmer’s team did not look ready to play Sunday in all three phases.

If special teams were under fire after a blocked punt and Daniel Carlson’s three missed field goals at Green Bay, the unit was set ablaze against the Bills. Costly penalties on special teams hurt the Vikings in the field-position game. Matt Wile had punts of 31 and 39 yards in the first half. Mike Hughes struggled in the return game, a far cry from his first two weeks as a rookie.

The offense was out of sync from the get-go. Without Dalvin Cook, Minnesota looked to get its run game back on track with Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Roc Thomas, and for good reason. In the Bills' first two losses, Buffalo gave up 138 yards and two rushing touchdowns to backup running backs.

In Week 3, Buffalo held Minnesota to 14 yards rushing, and two of those runs which came from Cousins. On the passing end, Cousins completed 40 of 55 passes for 296 yards, one touchdown, an interception and lost two fumbles, a far cry from the thundering comeback he staged at Lambeau Field.

The offensive line looked shaky at best against San Francisco and Green Bay, but the wheels downright fell off against Buffalo. Left tackle Riley Reiff got worked off the edge by Jerry Hughes all afternoon. Guard play, which has been under the microscope since the Vikings failed to address the position with their first-round pick (somewhere the Giants are smiling with Will Hernandez in tow), has struggled with Mike Remmers and Tom Compton. With all the roster upgrades made over the offseason, preseason and in the last few weeks, the offensive line remains the team’s weakest link.

Top off the fact that the Vikings defense hasn’t been the same since the NFC divisional playoff game against the Saints. The Bills gashed Minnesota every which way, giving up 128 rushing yards, allowing Allen to go 15-of-22 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown, and failing to contain an offense that had no business running the Vikings out of their own stadium.

The Vikings got shredded, exposed and downright embarrassed in Week 3. Things don’t get easier from here, either. On a short week with a ton of questions to be answered, Minnesota now has to prepare for Jared Goff and the league’s most explosive offense, Los Angeles Rams.