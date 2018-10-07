Watch: 64-yard TD ramble by 329-pound Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA -- Whoever said nose tackles are slow hasn’t seen 329-pound Linval Joseph of the Minnesota Vikings in action.

Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly forced a fumble while sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, which Joseph recovered mid-air before chugging 64 yards to the end zone for the Vikings' first touchdown of the game on Sunday. The play gave Minnesota new life after a slow start in the first half, in which they outscored Philadelphia 17-3.

Who's going to stop him, huh? pic.twitter.com/cWIfmb9mDq — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 7, 2018

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Joseph reached a max speed of 18.2 miles per hour on his fumble return touchdown, which occurred with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter.

To put into context how fast Joseph ran to the end zone, Jets safety Marcus Maye reached a max speed of 18.3 miles per hour on his 104-yard interception return that wasn't a touchdown against the Broncos, according to Next Gen Stats.

Joseph headed to the sideline after his TD and was caught by broadcast cameras wearing sunglasses while receiving oxygen, an instantly meme-worthy moment that took over social media.