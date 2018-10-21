Vikings' Thielen wearing 'Waterboy' cleats

Told Vikings WR @athielen19 will be wearing these Bobby Boucher "Waterboy" shoes in pregame today. Adidas selling gear this weekend to commemorate 20th anniversary of movie. Shoes customized by @MACHE275 pic.twitter.com/F9T4y2bgTN

Adam Thielen is wearing "Waterboy" cleats during warm-ups for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

