          Vikings' Thielen wearing 'Waterboy' cleats

          11:48 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Adam Thielen is wearing "Waterboy" cleats during warm-ups for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

          Last week, Thielen wore "Mighty Ducks" cleats.

