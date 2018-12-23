Watch: Kirk Cousins heaves 44-yard Hail Mary to give Vikings lead

DETROIT -- The Minnesota Vikings ended a lackluster first half in Detroit in astonishing fashion when Kirk Cousins heaved a 44-yard Hail Mary to tight end Kyle Rudolph to take a 14-9 halftime lead on Sunday.

Once Cousins received the snap with no time left on the clock, he scrambled to his right and launched a deep pass toward the back of the end zone. With Detroit defenders all around him, Rudolph, who was waiting in the end zone, used every bit of his 6-foot-6 frame to leap into the air and grab the ball, hauling in the touchdown.

The Vikings were scoreless throughout the first half until Cousins found Stefon Diggs for an 8-yard touchdown on an out route to cut the Lions' lead to 9-7 with 1:35 to play.

On Minnesota’s next drive ahead of the Vikings’ final play, Cousins hit Rudolph for a 17-yard reception down the Lions sideline. Minnesota used its third and final timeout of the half to set up one final play with two seconds remaining.