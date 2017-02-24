MLB Rumor Central: Twins, Padres asked about Jose Iglesias?

The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres expressed interest in Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias over the winter, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The seriousness of the conversations remains unclear, with Heyman claiming the Padres’ offer “was said to have been very little.” No deal was completed and Iglesias is in Tigers camp, but the report does raise speculation as to whether Detroit might eventually look to deal veteran players in an effort to control payroll.

General manager Al Avila told reporters last month that the club will not surpass the $200 million luxury tax threshold in 2018. The club has over $194 million in salary commitments for this season and has several veteran players signed to lucrative long-term deals, including Justin Verlander, Miguel Cabrera, Justin Upton and Jordan Zimmermann.

ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote last month that the Tigers’ payoll is putting a squeeze on future moves.

Iglesias will make $4.1 million and is under club control through the 2018 season, so he could be a valuable trade chip this summer should the Tigers fall out of the race. The 27-year-old from Cuba was an All-Star in 2015, but his offensive production slipped to .255/.306/.336 last season.

Heyman also reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers asked about Verlander, "but nothing got close" due to the pitcher's high salary.

