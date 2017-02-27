MLB Rumor Central: Four teams still pursuing Jose Quintana?

Jose Quintana is still be a member of the Chicago White Sox, but demand for the 28-year-old left-hander “appears to be as robust as ever,” reports Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago.

According to Levine, the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees are “dug into the sweepstakes" for Quintana.

The rebuilding White Sox sent staff ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox this offseason and reportedly were seriously interested in dealing Quintana as well. Chicago is believed to be seeking several elite prospects in return for Quintana, whose value is even higher due to his team-friendly contract.

Quintana is owed $14.35 million over the next two seasons, and the White Sox hold $10.5 million team options for 2019 and 2020. Quintana was an All-Star for the first time in 2016, with a 13-12 record and a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts. He has pitched at least 200 innings in each of the past four seasons.

A logical fit for Quintana would be the Cardinals, who already have lost Alex Reyes to a season-ending UCL injury.

Quintana, who will pitch for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, made his first start of the Cactus League season on Sunday, throwing two innings against the Rockies.

