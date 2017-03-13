MLB Rumor Central: Another opportunity for Mark Reynolds?

Mark Reynolds may once again be the Opening Day first baseman for the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies’ grand experiment of trying Ian Desmond at the position hit a bump in the road Sunday when the prized free-agent signee was hit by a pitch in a Cactus League game and suffered a broken left hand. Desmond will see a hand specialist and is "probably out for at least a month," reports Nick Groke of the Denver Post.

Reynolds, a 10-year veteran who has played for seven teams, was the Rockies' primary first baseman in 2016 and hit 14 homers while setting career highs in batting average (.282) and OBP (.356). The 33-year-old Reynolds was signed to a minor-league contract as a utility player after the Rockies agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with Desmond to make the move from outfield to first base.

With Desmond sidelined, rookie outfielder-first baseman Jordan Patterson, who has two doubles and six RBIs this spring, may be line for an Opening Day roster spot, writes MLB.com's Thomas Harding. Another option is 29-year-old Stephen Cardullo, who has hit a pair of grand slams this spring.

Groke writes that Gerardo Parra has been playing some first base this spring but may be needed more in the outfield due to a rib injury suffered by David Dahl.

It remains unclear if the Rockies will look outside the organization for help. If they do, Ryan Howard and Billy Butler are among the power-hitting veterans still on the market.

- Doug Mittler