Rumor Central: Jeanmar Gomez on thin ice as Phils' closer?

Jeanmar Gomez may be on shaky ground as the Philadelphia Phillies' closer after another rough outing on Sunday, reports Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Gomez surrendered a game-tying three-run homer to the Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman in the ninth inning before the Phillies escaped with a 4-3 victory. The right-hander previously allowed a home run against the Reds on Opening Day.

Gomez saved 37 games in 2016, but his ERA after the All-Star break spiked to 8.33.

"I'm considering it, and I think that's about all I can say right now," manager Pete Mackanin told reporters when asked if he is considering a change.

Zolecki suggests Hector Neris, who had 102 strikeouts in 80.1 innings last season, could be closing as soon as Monday against the Mets. Other internal options for Mackanin include Joaquin Benoit and Edubray Ramos.

Benoit had 24 saves for the Tigers in 2013.

