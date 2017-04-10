Rumor Central: Short leash for Matt Cain as Giants' fifth starter?

Matt Cain won the competition for fifth starter of the San Francisco Giants coming out of spring training, but there is no guarantee he will keep it.

ESPN’s Jim Bowden reports the Giants “will not have a long leash” with Cain in their rotation.

“Although lefty Ty Blach might be next line for the job, I keep hearing that they're going to be watching prospect Tyler Beede's minor league starts closely because they know he's their next long-term answer in the rotation,” writes Bowden.

Cain struggled in his 2017 debut against the Padres, allowing four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Cain is a three-time All-Star, but his production has declined drastically in recent seasons, with a 5.77 ERA and 1.52 WHIP since 2015. The Giants, however, gave the 32-year-old every opportunity to win the job, given his $21 million salary in 2017.

Beede, a 23-year-old right-hander, pitched six strong innings for Triple-A Sacramento in his first outing.

Blach excelled as a September call-up and made the Opening Day roster as a reliever.

