Rumor Central: Lonnie Chisenhall back for Indians' home opener?

The Cleveland Indians could have right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall back in the lineup in time for Tuesday’s home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports there is “a strong possibility” the Indians will activate Chisenhall from the disabled list by Tuesday. Chisenhall has been sidelined with a right shoulder sprain and has five hits in eight at-bats in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus.

Manager Terry Francona said a decision will be made after Chisenhall plays another game for Columbus on Monday.

The 28-year-old Chisenhall is expected to share the right field duties with Brandon Guyer and get most of the at-bats against right-handed pitching. The White Sox are scheduled to start righty James Shields on Tuesday.

Chisenhall posted a .286/.328/.439 slash line last season.

Bastian suggests switch-hitter Abraham Almonte is the likely odd-man out on the Tribe’s roster once Chisenhall returns.

