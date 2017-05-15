Rumor Central: Mets unwilling to trade top prospects?

The New York Mets are a shorthanded team -- and are playing like one.

The Mets (16-20) squandered a six-run lead Sunday in a painful 11-9 loss to the Brewers that extended the Mets' losing streak to four games. The team's list of sidelined players includes ace right-hander Noah Syndergaard, star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and closer Jeurys Familia.

A season that began with high expectations is in crisis, calling into question whether the Mets will seriously pursue outside reinforcements.

John Harper of the New York Daily News, however, reported Sunday that Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has no plans to give up their top prospects -- shortstop Amed Rosario or first baseman Dominic Smith -- in any deal.

Harper adds it is unlikely the Mets would trade two other minor leaguers, outfielder Brandon Nimmo or shortstop Gavin Cecchini, “just to chase a title this season.”

That philosophy, of course, would limit the Mets' options and possibly require them to absorb substantial salary in any deal for a veteran player.

Meanwhile, speculation as to whether the Mets will soon promote the 21-year-old Rosario will heat up if shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera continues to be plagued by a thumb injury. Kristie Ackert of the Daily News reports that Cabrera is “trying to play through” a torn ligament in the thumb and will be unavailable for Monday’s game in Arizona.

Rosario is hitting .359/.401/.493 at Triple-A Las Vegas.

