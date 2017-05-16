Rumor Central: Late season return for Angels' Andrew Heaney?

The Los Angeles Angels have not ruled out a late-season return for left-hander Andrew Heaney, reports Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times.

During spring training, manager Mike Scioscia appeared to rule out any 2017 action for Heaney, who is recovering from elbow ligament replacement surgery. But general manager Billy Eppler hinted at some progress.

“The way that he has recovered and responded to each mile marker, so to speak, along the race, probably allows some growing optimism. But we’re still a long ways away,” Eppler tells Moura.

The 25-year-old Heaney was 6-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 18 starts for the Angels in 2015, striking out 10.5 batters per nine innings. He made just one appearance in 2016 before landing on the disabled list.

-- Doug Mittler