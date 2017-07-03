Rumor Central: Tigers willing to eat money on Justin Verlander?

If the Detroit Tigers are looking to kick off a rebuild by trading ace Justin Verlander, they may need to eat some of his salary in order to do so.

The Tigers seem willing to do that, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, who writes that Detroit would only do it for the right return.

Verlander has struggled to the tune of a 4.96 ERA this season, but he largely has the Cleveland Indians to thank for that. After giving up seven runs to Cleveland in 3 1/3 innings Sunday, his ERA against the team this season is 11.30 in three starts, compared to 3.87 in 14 starts against the rest of the league.

Verlander, 34, enjoyed a Cy Young-caliber 2016 season with a 3.04 ERA and AL-leading 254 strikeouts.

The right-hander is owed $78 million over the next three years of his contract and has a full no-trade clause.

"I'd say [trade rumors] are in the background," Verlander said Sunday, per Bob Wojnowski of the Detroit News. "My focus is here and now. If there's a decision to be made, then [GM Al Avila] and I will talk about [waiving the no-trade]. I'm not thinking about anything other than pitching and playing for the Detroit Tigers until -- or if -- anything happens."

- Kyle Brasseur