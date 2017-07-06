Rumor Central: Astros calling on Julio Teheran, linked to Sonny Gray?

The Houston Astros' pursuit of a starting pitcher continues, as the team is reportedly among those that have been calling on Atlanta Braves right-hander Julio Teheran, as well as being linked to Oakland Athletics righty Sonny Gray.

Teheran has emerged as an alternative to the top available starting duo of Gray and Chicago White Sox southpaw Jose Quintana, writes Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, noting that Atlanta hasn't "absolutely ruled out a trade for Teheran to this point."

In 17 starts this season, Teheran, 26, is 6-6 with a 5.14 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 96 1/3 innings. Last season, he went 7-10 with a 3.21 ERA over 30 starts.

Teheran has two years and $19 million remaining on his six-year, $32.4 million deal with the Braves. He has a $12 million team option ($1 million buyout) for 2020.

The Stros are among contenders that have been "heavily linked" to Gray, reports MLB.com's Jane Lee. According to Lee, the other clubs connected to the Athletics ace include the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Gray has rebounded nicely after putting up career-worst numbers during an injury-plagued 2016. This season, the 27-year-old is 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 starts, 10 of which he's held opponents to three earned runs or fewer. He's excelled especially as of late, allowing just four earned runs over his past 21 innings

Since Gray is under club control for two more years, Oakland's asking price would be "substantially steep" if Billy Bean & Co. choose to deal him, writes Lee.

