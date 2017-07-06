Rumor Central: Red Sox continue to show interest in Martin Prado

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly looking to improve at third base. In particular, the team continues to show interest in Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado, according to a tweet from Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Nightengale's tweet follows his June 28 report that the Red Sox and rival New York Yankees have each "recently informed the Marlins that they have interest in third baseman Martin Prado, according to high-ranking officials with direct knowledge of the preliminary talks."

With Pablo Sandoval back on the DL with an ear infection, Deven Marrero has struggled in his place on the hot corner. The 26-year-old is batting just .210 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 124 at-bats entering Thursday. Sandoval, meanwhile, has hit just .212 with four homers and 12 RBIs in his 99 at-bats.

Prado has recently returned from a hamstring injury and is hitting .283 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 113 at-bats this season. An obstacle for the Red Sox could be Prado’s contract, notes Nightengale. The 33-year-old is owed $28.5 million after this season.

-- John Wilmhoff