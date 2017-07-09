Rumor Central: Marlins open to moving Giancarlo Stanton?

The Miami Marlins have both the All-Star Game and a potential sale of the team to worry about this month, but that doesn't mean they won't be active at the trade deadline.

In fact, the Marlins, at 40-46 entering Sunday, might be among the league's biggest sellers. Players most at risk of being moved include David Phelps, AJ Ramos and Martin Prado, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes, but they aren't the only names potentially available.

The team is open to listening to offers on Giancarlo Stanton, Jackson reports. Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna are also available, though it would take a substantial return for Miami to move either. Meanwhile, the Marlins would like to keep catcher J.T. Realmuto, Jackson adds.

Stanton's massive contract would be a major hurdle for the Marlins to clear if they are to deal the star slugger. The outfielder agreed to a record-setting 13-year, $325 million contract in 2014 that's heavily backloaded beyond his 2020 opt-out clause. Stanton also has full no-trade rights, which he might be willing to waive, according to Jackson.

No serious trade talks regarding the 27-year-old have yet to occur to this point, Jackson notes.

For what it's worth, the Marlins appear to be heavily scouting the New York Yankees' farm system, according to Peter Gammons, but the Yanks seem to be targeting first baseman Justin Bour and Phelps, who pitched for them from 2012-14.

- Kyle Brasseur