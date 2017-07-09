Rumor Central: Yankees eyeing Padres' Brad Hand?

The New York Yankees could be looking to add a third piece to the dominant back end of their bullpen.

San Diego Padres reliever Brad Hand is among the hottest commodities on the trade market, and folks in the industry believe the Yankees have him in their sights, George A. King III of the New York Post reports. King writes that Padres special assistant David Post has been following New York's Triple-A affiliate scouting prospects.

A left-hander, Hand was named an All-Star for the first time this season. The 27-year-old has a 2.30 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 47 innings across 42 games this season, often showcasing the ability to pitch multiple frames. Adding to his value is that he won't become a free agent until 2020.

The Yankees, led by Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances, have one of the best bullpens in baseball with a 3.72 ERA, but adding Hand would allow Joe Girardi to lessen the workload on his two top guys and get creative if New York is to make it to the postseason. ESPN's David Schoenfield listed the Yankees as one of many teams that could be a logical fit for Hand in a closer look at the southpaw last week.

