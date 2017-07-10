Rumor Central: Yankees interested in David Phelps and AJ Ramos?

The New York Yankees are among the teams who have touched base with the Miami Marlins about relievers David Phelps and AJ Ramos, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Sherman adds the Yankees also have "connected" with the Marlins about first baseman Justin Bour, but cites multiple sources who say Miami is concentrating on moving Phelps and Ramos, who can be free agents after the 2018 season.

Phelps pitched three seasons for the Yankees before being traded to the Marlins in December 2014.

The Marlins, who already traded shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to Tampa Bay in late June, are expected to be one of the more active teams leading up to the July 31 deadline. Another player drawing interest from at least three teams is second baseman Dee Gordon, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Adding bullpen depth appears to be a priority for the Yankees, who reportedly also have interest in Padres left-hander Brad Hand. Dellin Betances was named to the American League All-Star team, but the right-hander has allowed multiple runs in three of his past eight appearances.

As for other suitors, Nightengale tweets the Boston Red Sox are interested in Phelps as part of a package deal involving third baseman Martin Prado.

