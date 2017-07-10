Rumor Central: Some bullpen duty for Noah Syndergaard?

Among the many reasons for the New York Mets' dismal first half has been the prolonged absence of Noah Syndergaard, who has been on the disabled list since late April with a torn right latissimus muscle.

Pitching coach Dan Warthen said Sunday that Syndergaard is set to begin throwing in two weeks, which could mean a return sometime later this summer. In an unexpected twist, Warthen also told Marc Carig of Newsday that the club is open to the idea of using the hard-throwing right-hander in relief when healthy.

“If we decide we want to go get Syndergaard back earlier but use him as a one-inning guy, we’ll all talk about that,” Warthen told Carig.

Warthen notes any such plan would revolve around the Mets’ needs at the time and whether they are realistic playoff contenders. The Mets are 39-47 at the All-Star break and are 10 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot.

The Newsday report says nothing about using Syndergaard in the bullpen for a prolonged period, which makes sense given his value as a starter. But relief duty could be a way for Syndergaard to ease his way back into a starting role.

Syndergaard was an All-Star last season with a 14-9 record and a 2.60 ERA. He had a 3.29 ERA in four starts this year before landing on the DL. All but one of his 60 big league appearances in the regular season have been as a starter.

- Doug Mittler