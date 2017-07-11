Rumor Central: Angels, Jays and Royals eyeing Dee Gordon?

Dee Gordon is another member of the Miami Marlins drawing interest as the trade deadline draws closer.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals are three teams that have “at least mentioned” the veteran second baseman.

The Marlins would be seeking financial relief by dealing the 29-year-old Gordon, who is making $7.8 million this year and has three more guaranteed seasons worth $37 million. The two-time All-Star saw his production decline last season in a year that included an 80-game suspension for violating baseball's drug program, but has bounced back with a .295/.342/.358 slash line with 32 steals in 2017.

The potential pursuit of Gordon is an indication that the Angels consider themselves realistic playoff contenders. The Halos are 45-47, but are just three games out of the second AL wild-card spot and will get star outfielder Mike Trout back from the disabled list on Friday.

As for the Blue Jays, they have yet to find a suitable replacement for Devon Travis, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Heyman reports the Royals have “long been enamored” with Gordon, even though incumbent second baseman Whit Merrifield is hitting .281/.319/.449.

The Marlins are also looking to deal relievers David Phelps and AJ Ramos.

- Doug Mittler