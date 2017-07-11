MLB Rumor Central: High price tag for Jose Quintana?

The Chicago White Sox appear to be setting a very high price tag in any deal for left-hander Jose Quintana.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the White Sox “have sought two very top prospects” in any deal for Quintana, who has bounced back from a slow start with a 2.70 ERA in his last seven outings.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees have been mentioned as the prime suitors for Quintana, but Heyman says “there are said to be big gaps” in talks with those clubs.

Heyman says the White Sox have asked the Yankees for prized shortstop prospect Gleyber Torres or outfielder Clint Frazier as part of any deal for Quintana. But Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News says it would be “stunning” if the Yankees were to part ways with Torres.

Another reason for Quintana’s high price tag is a team-friendly contract that pays him $7 million this year and keeps him under club control through the 2020 season.

- Doug Mittler