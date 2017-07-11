Rumor Central: Twins looking for starting pitchers

It's no secret -- the Minnesota Twins need better starting pitching if they want to stay in the playoff race.

With the trade deadline less than three weeks away, it appears the Twins are actively trying to find solutions to their pitching problems.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, Minnesota is "checking in" on starters with controllable contracts like Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray and Dan Straily.

Gray, 27, is under team control until at least 2019, and Straily, 28, until 2020.

Quintana, 28, is signed through 2018 with club options for 2019-2020. Although the lefty would be a great addition to the rotation, the Twins might have to pay a hefty price to get him.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports is reporting that the White Sox “have sought two very top prospects” in any deal for Quintana.

The Twins' starters have a 4.95 ERA, which ranks second to last in the AL.

Minnesota kicks off its second half on Friday night against the Houston Astros. At 45-43, the Twins sit just one game behind the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays for the two AL wild-card spots. Minnesota is 2.5 games back of the Cleveland Indians for the AL Central lead.

-- Isaac Chipps