Rumor Central: Red Sox have strong interest in Pat Neshek?

The Boston Red Sox may be emerging as a prime suitor for Philadelphia Phillies reliever Pat Neshek.

Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports the Red Sox have “some keen interest” in the All-Star right-hander, who has a 1.27 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 38 appearances this season.

The 36-year-old Neshek is a free agent after the season and is a logical trade candidate for a Phillies team that owns the worst record in the major leagues at 29-58.

As Bradford points out, the Red Sox are looking for another bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel. Robby Scott had a strong start and was often used in high-leverage situations, but the left-hander has a 13.50 ERA in four July outings.

Neshek, who has been used primarily in the seventh and eighth innings, is expected to be one of the most sought-after relievers on the market. Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported earlier this week that Neshek is being scouted by a number of teams, including the Red Sox, Yankees and Royals.

-- Doug Mittler