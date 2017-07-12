Rumor Central: Giants' trade deadline strategy

The San Francisco Giants may be on pace for their first 100-loss season since 1985, but don’t expect them to be a typical seller as the trade deadline approaches.

Vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean all but confirmed to Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News that the only untouchables are Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford.

Baggarly notes that some other veterans may be staying put at well.

“(The Giants) are less interested in acquiring low-level prospects as much as major-league-ready players or youngsters on the brink of being called up,” writes Baggarly. “And unless they get those kinds of players in return, they are not eager to pay down money just to get rid of core pieces signed to multiyear deals like Hunter Pence, Denard Span, Jeff Samardzija, Matt Moore, Brandon Belt or Johnny Cueto.”

The Giants may see the 2017 season as an aberration, and one that does not require a dismantling of the current roster.

-- Doug Mittler