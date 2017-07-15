Rumor Central: Sonny Gray drawing interest from Yankees?

The New York Yankees suffered a big blow to their starting rotation Friday with the news that Michael Pineda will likely need Tommy John surgery to repair a tear to the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, and the Bronx Bombers are already scouring the league to fill the void.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees have checked in with the Oakland Athletics regarding the availability of starting pitcher Sonny Gray. However, Heyman notes that New York is "reluctant" to part with its top prospects in a deal for the 27-year-old righty.

The Yankees' top two prospects are currently shortstop Gleyber Torres and outfielder Clint Frazier, who was slugging .875 through his first seven major-league games entering Friday.

Gray, meanwhile, has rebounded from an injury-plagued 2016 to post the best strikeout-to-walk ratio since his rookie season (2.96) entering his start Friday against the Cleveland Indians. He compiled a 4.00 ERA in the first half and is under team control through 2019. The 2015 All-Star is making $3.575 million this season.

The A's, who have dealt away starting pitchers such as Scott Kazmir and Rich Hill at recent trade deadlines, emerged from the break in the cellar of the American League West with a 39-50 record.

