Rumor Central: A's not looking to deal Blake Treinen?

The Oakland Athletics are not looking to flip Blake Treinen after acquiring the veteran reliever in Sunday’s deal with the Washington Nationals.

A’s executive vice president Billy Beane told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle that two teams have already called about Treinen, but Oakland plans to keep the 29-year-old right-hander.

The A’s sent relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to Washington for Treinen and two prospects, left-hander Jesus Luzardo and third baseman Sheldon Neuse.

Treinen started the season as the Nats’ closer and is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA and three saves in 37 2/3 innings.

The A’s are in the midst of another rebuild and are expected to remain busy leading up to the July 31 trade deadline. Slusser reports the A’s continue to hold talks regarding several players, including ace Sonny Gray, second baseman Jed Lowrie and first baseman Yonder Alonso.

-- Doug Mittler