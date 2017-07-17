Rumor Central: Plenty of interest in Padres relievers?

The San Diego Padres rank 24th in the major leagues with a bullpen ERA of 4.49. Don’t tell that to general manager A.J. Preller, who says there is plenty of trade interest in his relievers.

Preller tells AJ Cassavell of MLB.com that “almost all the guys on the back end” have caught the eye of teams looking to deal.

There has been plenty of well-documented interest in Brad Hand, with Dennis Lin of the Union-Tribune reporting over the weekend that about 15 teams have expressed at least “casual interest” in the All-Star left-hander.

Cassavell says the market for Hand remains strong, adding that teams are also “upping their interest” in fellow relievers Brandon Maurer, Ryan Buchter and Kirby Yates. Those three relievers are all under control for at least two more seasons, adding to their market value.

An intriguing option is 30-year-old right-hander Yates, a late bloomer who has a 1.07 WHIP in 30 games for the Padres since being acquired on waivers from the Angels in late April.

