Rumor Central: Athletics scout watched Yankees' minor league game?

A trade between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics could be a potential possibility as the July 31 trade deadline nears.

Citing sources, Fox Sports.com's Ken Rosenthal reports that a top scout of the Athletics was recently watching players on the Charleston RiverDogs, the Yankees' Single-A affiliate.

Rosenthal notes that A's first baseman Yonder Alonso and right-hander Sonny Gray would fit the Yankees well.

New York is one of many contenders rumored to be interested in Gray, and the team's need for starting pitching is likely greater now that Michael Pineda is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.

Gray, 27, has impressed this year after a rough 2016, going 5-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 14 starts.

As for first base, there's uncertainty about the Yankees' situation at the position, which hasn't given New York much offensive production this season. Greg Bird will have foot surgery Tuesday and isn't likely to return this year. Ji-Man Choi and Garrett Cooper, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers last week, are currently splitting time at the position. Matt Holliday and Austin Romine have both seen limited time at first this year.

Alonso would likely alleviate some of the Yankees' concerns about offensive output at first base. The 30-year-old is slashing .269/.368/.556 with 21 home runs and 44 RBIs.

A first-time All-Star this year, Alonso is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. Gray won't reach free agency until 2020, but is eligible for arbitration this offseason.

