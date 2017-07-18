Rumor Central: Rangers, A's pursuing Chris Carter?

The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics are interested in Chris Carter, and one of those clubs is “likely” to sign the free-agent first baseman, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Carter hit a league-high 41 home runs for the Milwaukee Brewers last season but was hitting just .201 with eight homers when he was released by the New York Yankees earlier this month.

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News says the Rangers are interested in Carter on a short-term, minor league deal. The 30-year-old Carter could provide another bat off the bench and serve as insurance at first base behind Mike Napoli.

-- Doug Mittler