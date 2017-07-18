Rumor Central: Brewers aggressively pursuing Sonny Gray?

Could the Milwaukee Brewers answer the Chicago Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana with a bold move for Sonny Gray?

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the Brewers “may be the most aggressive team” pursuing Gray, the Oakland Athletics' right-hander who likely has enhanced his value with a 1.33 ERA in his last four starts.

The Brewers are in first place in the National League Central, but the task of remaining there became more difficult when the Cubs acquired Quintana in a blockbuster deal with the White Sox last week.

Nightengale notes the Brewers have the talented prospects that would be of interest the A’s and have a “fiery owner” in Mark Attanasio who would be open to a deal for Gray.

The Brewers will not be alone in any pursuit of Gray. Nightengale still lists Houston as the most likely landing spot for the former Vanderbilt star because the Astros are serious about adding a front-line starter. The New York Yankees have also been mentioned as a logical suitor.

ESPN’s Buster Olney has Gray on his list of players who will be traded before the deadline. "The perception of other teams is that Oakland is intent on moving Gray while he is healthy and throwing well,” Olney writes.

Gray, who missed the first month of the season with a strained shoulder, is 5-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 14 starts. The 27-year-old is under club control through the 2019 season.

-- Doug Mittler