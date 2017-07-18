Rumor Central: Dansby Swanson in danger of a demotion?

Dansby Swanson was out of the Atlanta Braves' starting lineup again Monday and manager Brian Snitker says the club has not ruled out the possibility of sending the rookie shortstop back to the minor leagues, reports David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Swanson, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, is hitting just .220 with a .297 OBP and is battling a 5-for-40 slump. Johan Camargo started at shortstop Monday against the Cubs, his fourth start there in nine games.

Swanson's problems follow an impressive 2016 debut in which he posted a .302/.361/.442 slash line in 38 games following an August call-up.

Snitker did not say a demotion of Swanson was imminent, only that his lineup will be dictated by matchups.

“For right now, I think he’s OK,” Snitker told O’Brien. “If you go down, it’s not the end of the world. Some guys fight through it here.”

The Braves activated Sean Rodriguez and Danny Salazar from the disabled list Monday, increasing the competition for playing time in a crowded infield.

