Rumor Central: Brewers, Rays, Yankees in mix for Pat Neshek?

The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have plenty of options as they seek a new home for veteran reliever Pat Neshek.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports tweets that the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees are among the “many teams in the mix” for Neshek, adding there is “no clear leader” in the race for the All-Star side-winder.

Neshek owns a 1.21 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 40 appearances this season. The 36-year-old is a free agent after the season and is a logical trade candidate for a Phillies team that owns the worst record in the major leagues at 30-61.

ESPN’s Buster Olney expects Neshek to be among the first right-handed relievers to be moved before the July 31 deadline.

