        <
        >

          MLB Rumor Central

          Rumor Central: Brewers, Rays, Yankees in mix for Pat Neshek?

          All-Star reliever Pat Neshek has emerged as a valuable trade chip for the Phillies. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
          12:03 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have plenty of options as they seek a new home for veteran reliever Pat Neshek.

          Rumor CentralKen Rosenthal of Fox Sports tweets that the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees are among the “many teams in the mix” for Neshek, adding there is “no clear leader” in the race for the All-Star side-winder.

          Neshek owns a 1.21 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 40 appearances this season. The 36-year-old is a free agent after the season and is a logical trade candidate for a Phillies team that owns the worst record in the major leagues at 30-61.

          ESPN’s Buster Olney expects Neshek to be among the first right-handed relievers to be moved before the July 31 deadline.

          -- Doug Mittler

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.