        <
        >

          MLB Rumor Central

          Rumor Central: Cubs looking to add Tigers catcher Alex Avila?

          Alex Avila could be a helpful addition for the Cubs as they try to solidify their starting catcher. AP Photo/Paul Sancya
          2:07 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          With Miguel Montero no longer on the roster, the Chicago Cubs' most experienced catcher is 25-year-old starter Willson Contreras.

          Rumor CentralWhile Contreras is hitting .273 with 12 home runs this season, it appears the Cubs are interested in adding a veteran hitting catcher as the trade deadline looms.

          Jon Morosi of MLB.com is reporting that the Cubs are "staying in contact" with the Detroit Tigers regarding a possible trade for catcher Alex Avila.

          It's been a rocky season behind the plate for Chicago. Montero was designated for assignment and then traded to the Toronto Blue Jays after he caused a stir in the Cubs' locker room by criticizing pitcher Jake Arrieta.

          Avila, 30, is batting .292 this season and leads all major league catchers with a .938 OPS.

          -- Isaac Chipps

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.