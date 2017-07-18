Rumor Central: Marlins keeping starting outfield intact?

There is some good news in Miami: For the moment, it looks like Giancarlo Stanton & Co. in the outfield are staying put.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Miami Marlins are "not listening to any trade proposals for their starting outfield right now." However, the team could have that conversation after the season and during the winter.

Last week, it was reported that multiple teams had expressed interest in Stanton, but with $295 million left on his contract from 2018-2027, it seems highly unlikely that the 27-year-old will be dealt before the July 31 trade deadline.

The Marlins' starting outfield -- Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna -- has been one of the best in baseball this season. While Stanton has belted an NL-leading 28 home runs, Yelich and Ozuna have put together great seasons as well. Ozuna, 26, is batting a career-high .319 and has hit 23 home runs. Yelich is batting .284 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs.

At 42-49, the Marlins trail the Colorado Rockies by 10 games for the second NL wild-card spot.

-- Isaac Chipps