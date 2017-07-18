        <
          Rumor Central: David Phelps drawing interest from multiple teams

          Multiple teams are reportedly interested in acquiring veteran relief pitcher David Phelps.
          3:14 PM ET
          ESPN.com

          Although it appears the Miami Marlins' outfield will remain intact for the rest of the season, others could be headed for the trading block soon.

          Rumor CentralAccording to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, Marlins right-hander David Phelps is "drawing the most attention" around the league and is being coveted by several teams.

          The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers are showing the most interest, Nightengale notes.

          In 44 appearances this year, the 30-year-old has posted a 3.45 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 47 innings.

          --Isaac Chipps

