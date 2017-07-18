Rumor Central: Yankees, Red Sox both pursuing David Robertson?

Baseball's biggest rivals could once again face off as the trade deadline nears.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are both after Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Robertson has a 2.70 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 31 games this season (28 finished). The 32-year-old is 13-for-14 in save opportunities and has struck out 47 batters over 33 1/3 innings.

Given that the White Sox are in the midst of a rebuilding operation, it wouldn't be surprising to see them part with Robertson, who signed a four-year, $46 million deal with Chicago as a free agent prior to the start of the 2015 season.

Nightengale projects the Yankees as favorites to land Robertson. The right-hander was drafted by New York in 2006 and spent the first seven seasons of his major league career (2008-14) in the Bronx, posting a 2.81 ERA in 402 games with the Yankees. He was an All-Star in 2011 and three years later took over the closer's role following Mariano Rivera's retirement.

The Red Sox view Robertson as a potential setup man for Craig Kimbrel, but a deal for Robertson and teammate Todd Frazier would likely have a high price tag, Nightengale writes. He predicts that Robertson won't cost the Yankees as much.

-- Alex Tekip