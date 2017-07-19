Rumor Central: Rangers showcasing Jonathan Lucroy?

The Texas Rangers are giving interested teams a good, long look at Jonathan Lucroy.

Lucroy has started four straight games behind the plate for the first time since April, and the extended playing time is a way to showcase the veteran catcher, reports T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com.

Sullivan reports the Rangers have let other clubs know Lucroy is available and are willing to deal him for “immediate bullpen help or young starting pitching.”

Lucroy is hitting just .254/.298/.359 this season, and his trade value would be substantially less than last July, when the Rangers sent a boatload of prominent prospects to the Brewers as part of a deal for the two-time All-Star.

The 31-year-old Lucroy is the final year of a six-year contract that will pay him $5.25 million this season.

If Lucroy is traded, the Rangers would likely call up Brett Nicholas from Triple-A Round Rock to share the catching duties with Robinson Chirinos, who is hitting just .220.

Shopping Lucroy sends a mixed message for the Rangers (45-48), who are just 3.5 games out in the race for the second AL wild-card berth.

-- Doug Mittler