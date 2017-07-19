Rumor Central: Correa injury won't change Astros' deadline plans

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa will be sidelined up to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb, but the Houston Astros have no plans to deal for a position player, reports Hunter Atkins and Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle.

The Astros have a 16 1/2-game lead in the American League West and Correa is expected back in plenty of time for the postseason, so there is no urgency to seek reinforcements outside the organization.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Marwin Gonzalez or Alex Bregman will start at shortstop for the time being. Colin Moran was promoted from Triple-A Fresno to take Correa’s place on the roster.

The Astros are shopping for starting pitching as the July 31 deadline approaches. Houston has been linked to Oakland’s Sonny Gray and a recent report indicated interest in San Francisco’s Jeff Samardzija.

- Doug Mittler